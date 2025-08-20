Over the last few days, the Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, have resumed operations in the Jabalia area and on the outskirts of Gaza City.

As part of their activity, the troops are dismantling military infrastructures above and below ground, eliminating terrorists, and consolidating operational control in the area. This enables the expansion of the operation to additional locations and prevents terrorist organizations from returning to their positions.

Simultaneously, in order to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, the civilian population currently located in the active combat zone has been warned and allowed to move south for their safety.