The official Syrian news agency reported that Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held a meeting in Paris with an Israeli delegation. According to the report, the talks focused on measures to strengthen stability in southern Syria and the broader region.

Among the topics discussed were de-escalation, maintaining non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, promoting understandings to preserve stability, monitoring the ceasefire in the Druze Mountain area, and renewing the implementation of the 1974 disengagement agreement. It was also noted that the contacts are being mediated by the United States as part of an international diplomatic effort aimed at ensuring Syria’s security and preserving its territorial integrity.