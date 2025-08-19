The website for healthcare provider Maccabi has been down for several hours today, leaving millions of Israelis unable to access their healthcare provider.

Maccabi stated "Due to a technical issue with our infrastructure provider, there are disruptions in some of our systems, including the Maccabi website and the app. Medications may be purchased in urgent cases at Maccabi pharmacies. At other pharmacies, medications may be purchased only with a printed prescription. At this juncture we would ask that you not go to the X-ray facilities and laboratories. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore full service as soon as possible."