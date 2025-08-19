An Egyptian source told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that Egypt opposes proposals to deploy foreign or Arab forces in Gaza, claiming it constitutes "an attempt to impose a fait accompli that undermines its influence on Palestinian affairs."

According to the source, Cairo, with Qatari support, is promoting the establishment of a "Community Support Committee" to operate under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority and assume responsibility for managing the Gaza Strip after the war ends. The source added that Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa is expected to announce the committee's formation in the coming days under Egyptian pressure.