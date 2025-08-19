An Egyptian source told the Saudi Al-Sharq network that Hamas’s agreement to the new proposal from the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, for a ceasefire in Gaza, represents a first step toward a comprehensive solution.

The source noted that the mediators managed to achieve a breakthrough after applying pressure on Hamas to agree to a proposal nearly identical to the document presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, which Israel had already previously approved. He added that the move allows progress toward a comprehensive agreement without endangering the lives of Israeli hostages in Gaza through further military action and also prevents further deterioration of the dire humanitarian situation for the residents of the Strip.