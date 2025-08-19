A senior Israeli delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, recently conducted a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with top officials in the country, Kan Reshet Bet reported this morning.

The visit took place against the backdrop of the fighting in Gaza and tensions in relations between the two countries. According to the report, the discussions focused on security issues, the situation in the Gaza Strip, and diplomatic relations. Dermer’s office responded: "We will not comment."