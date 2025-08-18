President Trump, when asked if there will be severe consequences if Russian President Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, "I don't think you need a ceasefire. If you look at the six deals that I settled this year, I didn't do any ceasefires. I know that it might be good to have, but I can also understand strategically why one country or the other wouldn't want it. You have a ceasefire, and they rebuild. If you look at the six deals, we made peace; I didn't do any ceasefires. I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason: because you stop killing people immediately, as opposed to two weeks or one week or however long it takes (to reach a long-lasting peace). We can work a deal while they're fighting; they have to fight. I wish they could stop, I like them to stop. Strategically that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other."