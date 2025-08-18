IDF: Today (Monday), in accordance with the directives from the political echelon, and as part of the cooperation between Israel, Jordan, the UAE, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia, the IDF, led by COGAT, is continuing the series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few hours, 180 aid packages containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by nine different countries.

The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza.