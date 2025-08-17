Data from Shva, the administrator and developer of the national debit card payment system, indicates that the strike, and the day of solidarity with the hostage families and their struggle, are having a minor impact on business activity data in the Israeli economy.

Between 8:00 and 12:00, Sheba's systems recorded a total spending volume of NIS 584.26 million, a decrease of 5.1% compared to the spending volume recorded at these hours last Sunday, August 10, 2025, which amounted to NIS 615.87 million.