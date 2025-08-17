The government approved the proposal of the Minister of Heritage, Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, to complete the establishment of the Ze'ev Jabotinsky Heritage Center in Tel Aviv.

The project will be budgeted for up to NIS 21 million for the years 2025-2027, from the budgets of several government ministries, and will include strengthening the historic building, establishing an innovative visitors' center and upgrading the content that will be presented there to the general public.

The heritage center will be established in the Jabotinsky Institute building in Tel Aviv, after years of engineering and safety delays, and will be open and accessible to the general public.