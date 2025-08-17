The Hostage Families' Forum responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement: "For 22 months, the kidnapped have been rotting in Gaza - on your watch. Instead of deceiving the public, spreading rumors, and defaming the hostages' families, bring our loved ones home in an agreement and end the war. This is the only decision that the people of Israel demand, and this is the only possible decision."

The Forum said that "Today it is already known to the entire Israeli society that there were many opportunities to return the hostages. Those who rejected, torpedoed and avoided returning them are the ones who raised the price. 'Our hostages' is not a slogan. They are not a tool for political spins or a bargaining chip. 50 kidnapped men and a kidnapped woman are our brothers and sisters. They were kidnapped from the land of Israel under your responsibility, Netanyahu, and they have been there for 22 months. The responsibility to return them home is yours. It is time for the government to realize the will of the people."