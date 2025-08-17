The Tax Authority, through the Jerusalem and South Investigations Tax Assessor and in cooperation with the Book Management Unit, is investigating a father and son, residents of East Jerusalem, on suspicion of concealing income from property rentals in the amount of approximately NIS 8 million.

According to the suspicion, the father, who owns many properties, including dozens of apartments, parking lots and halls, split and converted his income in order to reduce the tax burden, while in reality he continued to manage the rentals and receive payments in cash. The son, for his part, did not report income from a 10-apartment building for several years.

The suspects were brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court and released on restrictive conditions. The investigation is ongoing.