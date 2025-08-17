Yonatan Shamriz, one of the founders of the "Kumu" movement and brother of Alon who was held hostage in Gaza and killed by friendly fire, greets the tens of thousands of participants in the protest against government policy.

"Today's strike is more important than ever! It is important to be there with the families of the hostages, it is important to remind ourselves that this struggle is not just for them, it is also for us. Such a strike does not bring back the hostages. But it does bring us back. It restores mutual responsibility, solidarity, and the values we were raised on."

"It restores our ability to stand together in the face of a reality that we cannot accept. I thank everyone who chose to stop today, take part, and raise their voices. It strengthens families, it strengthens us as a society, it reminds us that we are one people. The people of Israel have risen."