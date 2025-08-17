Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, said that "the strike today, from Kaplan's attempts that failed, is a continuation of the strikes and encouragement of refusal before October 7. These are the same people who weakened Israel then, and are trying to do it again today."

Ben Gvir added: "This strike strengthens Hamas and distances the return of the hostages. Of course, they will blame the Israeli government later. This is what a cynical political spin at the expense of the hostages looks like."