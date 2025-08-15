A short while ago, the IDF struck a military structure and an underground infrastructure at a Hezbollah site, in which military activities were identified, in the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The presence of the site and the activity at the site constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," it added.

