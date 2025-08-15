Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed his satisfaction following the Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) decision to reverse its earlier stance and allow the screening of The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, a documentary about the horrific October 7th massacre. Sa'ar emphasized that this move marks a victory for justice, particularly in the face of the festival’s initial decision to block the film's screening.

Sa'ar criticized TIFF’s original decision, labeling it as a "miserable" one, and framed the reversal as a significant step in confronting those who deny the massacre and perpetuate anti-Semitic narratives aimed at erasing the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists. He commended the collaborative efforts of the Israeli Embassy in Ottawa, the Consulate in Toronto, and the Canadian Jewish community for their tireless work in ensuring the film’s screening.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Israel's commitment to upholding the truth, stating, "We will continue to work for the truth and to highlight the horrors of the October 7th massacre. We will not forget. We will not allow it to be forgotten."