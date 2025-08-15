A Maariv survey published Friday morning indicates a slight boost for the coalition bloc, which rises by one seat to 50 Knesset mandates, compared to 49 in the previous poll.

The opposition bloc, together with the parties led by Naftali Bennett and Gadi Eisenkot, drops to 60 mandates from 61, while the Arab parties together receive 10 seats.

Respondents were also asked how they would vote if two new parties entered the race — one led by Bennett and one led by Eisenkot — with all other parties remaining unchanged. The results were as follows:

Likud led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - 23 seats; Bennett-led party - 21; The Democrats - 10; Eisenkot-led party - 9; Shas - 9; Yisrael Beytenu - 9; United Torah Judaism - 7; Otzma Yehudit - 7; Yesh Atid - 6; Ra’am - 5; Hadash-Ta’al - 5; Blue and White - 5; Religious Zionism - 4.