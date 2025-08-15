Police forces rescued 17 men from central Israel after they were stranded in the dark at Nahal Jilabun in the Golan Heights without water or flashlights. The police noted that the hikers reported setting out on the trail just two hours before nightfall and passed a sign indicating that the nature reserve was closed.

The rescue unit's tracking team conducted a phone interview with the hikers, then entered the reserve using off-road vehicles equipped with water. Upon reaching the hikers, they transported them to a parking lot, from where they evacuated themselves independently.