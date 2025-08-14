US President Donald Trump clarified to European leaders that he will not raise the issue of dividing territories in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Friday in Alaska, NBC News reported, citing two official European sources briefed on the matter.

According to the sources, in a conversation that also included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump stated that the purpose of the meeting with Putin is to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. It was further reported that Trump and the leaders agreed that a ceasefire must be implemented before negotiations for peace can begin.