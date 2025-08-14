Yosef Haim Moalem, a Jerusalem City Council member from the Shas party, claims he was attacked by Arabs while driving on Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to a report by Ynet.

Moalem said that while he was stopped at the Latrun Junction due to traffic, "we saw Arabs collecting rocks and throwing them." Moalem added: "Someone came, banged on my window, and said, 'Save me,' 'Look what they’re doing to me.' I saw the attacker, pushed him away, and then two people jumped on me and kicked me. They threw a rock at my back, and I lost consciousness. I was in the hospital, and thank God, it’s only bruises." The police have opened an investigation into the incident.