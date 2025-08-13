Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned the Toronto International Film Festival's cancellation of the screening of "The Road Between Us - The Ultimate Rescue," which is about the October 7th Massacre.

"Toronto International Film Festival just cancelled the screening of a film about the October 7 massacre because there was no “legal clearance” from Hamas for their GoPro massacre videos. This festival would have asked Hitler or Goebbels for copyright on Auschwitz footage. Of course, the festival is about to screen five Palestinian films. This vicious and sickening decision must be cancelled immediately!"