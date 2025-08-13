IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke yesterday (Tuesday) with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces, General Dan Caine, and the incoming Commander of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper.

During the conversations, they discussed the strategic situation across the various arenas and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States Armed Forces and the IDF. The Chief of the General Staff congratulated the incoming Commander of CENTCOM on assuming his position.

"The IDF will continue to strengthen its ties with the United States Armed Forces out of a commitment to reinforcing regional stability and enhancing coordination between the militaries," the IDF wrote in a statement.