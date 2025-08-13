The murderous terror organization Hamas announced in an official statement on Tuesday night that a delegation from its leadership, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo at Egypt’s invitation to hold talks with senior Egyptian officials regarding the latest developments in the Gaza war, as well as the situation in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa.

Taher al-Nono, a senior Hamas official in Cairo, stated that the delegation has already begun preliminary discussions ahead of the meetings scheduled for Wednesday. He added that the talks will focus on ways to stop the fighting in the Strip, deliver humanitarian aid, end the suffering of the people in Gaza, discuss internal Palestinian relations, the possibility of reaching national agreements on all political issues, as well as relations with Egypt and ways to strengthen them.