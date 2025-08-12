Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday (Monday), the IDF, following ISA intelligence, struck several Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Deir al-Balah area.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops operating in western Khan Yunis struck and dismantled a structure from which mortars were launched toward IDF troops operating in the area.

In the northern and central Gaza Strip, IDF troops are eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area.