IDF officials claim that the Chief of Staff’s office has been trying for over a week to coordinate a meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz to approve appointments, but the minister has not found time for it. As a result, the Chief of Staff decided to discuss the appointments anyway and bring them to the minister for approval afterward, according to a Galei Tzahal report.

Sources close to the Defense Minister reject the claims, explaining that the Chief of Staff’s office only approached him last Friday with a request for an urgent meeting on Sunday or Monday, but the minister was unavailable due to scheduling constraints and offered to meet on Thursday instead.

They further stated that the minister does not agree to approve appointments in a 10-minute meeting and insists on examining the matter in greater depth.