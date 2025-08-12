Egyptian diplomatic sources described the talks taking place in Cairo between a Hamas delegation and senior Egyptian intelligence officials as “the deepest and most comprehensive” since relations between the two sides deteriorated.

The talks resumed following remarks by Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of the terror group, who called on Egypt to assist the Gaza Strip and declared that “there is no point in continuing negotiations under destruction, hunger, and siege.” Cairo viewed this statement as undermining Egypt’s role as mediator, and in response, the country launched a media campaign against Hamas.