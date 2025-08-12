Sky News Arabia reported that the mediators Egypt and Qatar, in collaboration with Turkey, are offering Hamas an initiative that would preempt Prime Minister Netanyahu's grounds for capturing Gaza City. According to the report, if Hamas agrees to it, the proposal will be forwarded to the American mediator as preparation for its presentation to Israel.

The proposal includes a deal in which all living Israeli hostages and the bodies of deceased hostages would be released in exchange for the release of an agreed number of Palestinian Arab prisoners. The deal also includes a new deployment map for IDF forces, which would be under Arab-American supervision, until a comprehensive solution is reached regarding weapons and Hamas's control.