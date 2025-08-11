Australian Opposition Leader Senator Michaelia Cash condemned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's intentions to recognize a Palestinian state.

"The decision by the Albanese Government to recognise a Palestinian State does not make the world a safer place, expedite the end of the conflict, deliver a two-state solution, see the free flow of aid, support the release of hostages, or put an end to the terrorist group Hamas," she stated.

Cash added: "Mr Albanese must explain how recognising a Palestinian State does not risk rewarding and empowering terrorists."