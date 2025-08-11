Settlement Minister Orit Strock said in an interview on Kan Reshet Bet that "the Prime Minister stated that the only way to bring back the hostages is by defeating Hamas—so say it fully: there will be no more partial deals. Israel will not stop on the path to defeating Hamas."

She added that the impression from the cabinet is that Netanyahu is still open to partial deals, and clarified: "If he has the ability to correct this impression, we would be pleased. This approach allows neither for victory nor for the return of the hostages."