US Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the outgoing commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), relinquished command on Friday to US Navy Adm. Brad Cooper during a change of command ceremony held at the Tampa Convention Center.

Prior to assuming command, Adm. Cooper served as deputy commander of CENTCOM.

