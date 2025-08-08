Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this evening and expressed his disappointment with Merz's decision to embargo arms to Israel.

"Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel", the Prime Ministers office wrote in the official statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to the German Chancellor that Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there.