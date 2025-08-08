The government is expected to approve on Sunday the extension of reserve recruitment according to 'Tzav 8' (emergency call-up orders) of the Reserve Service Law, as has been done every few months since October 2023.

The order allows authorized IDF officials to summon reserve soldiers for service for a defined period, in accordance with the maximum quota set.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that there is nothing new in the extension that will be brought on Sunday, except that the maximum number of recruits will be reduced: from 450,000 as set in the last order, to 430,000 in the new order that can be called up.