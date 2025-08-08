In a joint operation, the IDF and Shin Bet in Gaza eliminated several Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders and militants who commanded terrorist operations in the Beit Hanoun area and took part in the October 7 massacre.

During the operation, Murad Nasser Mousa Abu Jarad, deputy commander of the Beit Hanoun battalion of Islamic Jihad, who also served as the battalion commander for most of 2024, was killed, as well as Mahmoud Shukri Tayem Dardasawi, deputy head of the anti-tank unit in the Gaza City brigade of the organization. In addition, other militants involved in rocket fire, mortar attacks, and sniping were eliminated.

The strikes were carried out based on intelligence from Southern Command and Shin Bet, in coordination with the 990 Fire Brigade, intelligence collection units, and the Air Force, as part of the effort to sever the command chain of the terrorist organizations.