The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, held a situational assessment today (Friday) at the Southern Command, with the participation of commanders from the General Staff.

During the discussion, the current combat picture and the continuation of plans in Gaza were examined.The Chief of Staff emphasized that in the coming days, the IDF will intensify operational planning, while ensuring the security and endurance of the forces, with the aim of creating conditions for bringing the hostages back home and collapsing the Hamas regime.