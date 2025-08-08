Yisrael Beytenu chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, was interviewed on Channel 12 on Thursday night and criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The Prime Minister's policy prioritizes governance over security. Netanyahu must put forward a proposal to end the war in exchange for the return of all hostages in one phase, and he hasn’t done so for political reasons."

Liberman added, "Under no circumstances should the Chief of Staff resign—he must stand firm; he has the support of the majority of the people."