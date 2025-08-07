A young couple, along with the woman’s parents, was driving on Thursday evening on Shmuel HaNavi Street in Jerusalem when they were attacked by a haredi mob. The young man who was attacked testified: “They smashed our car windows.” The young woman shouted: “‘What kind of Jews are you?’”

The young man recounted in a conversation with Kan News: “They smashed our car windows, kicked the car, and tried to open the doors.” No physical harm was caused to the family, and a complaint was filed with the police.