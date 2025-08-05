Today (Tuesday), in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, and as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Germany, Belgium and France, the IDF, led by COGAT, is continuing the series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few hours, 110 aid packages, containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by six different countries. Since the beginning of airdrop operations, a total of 785 aid packages have been delivered, each package containing hundreds of kilograms of food.

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," the military stated.