Overnight (Monday), IDF and Israeli Border Police forces, under the direction of the ISA, operated in the area of Barta'a.

The forces conducted searches in over 50 structures, where they located and confiscated combat equipment and hundreds of thousands in terrorist funds, as well as apprehended two suspects.

Simultaneously, IDF soldiers operated in several locations across Judea and Samaria. The forces operated in Hebron and Yata, apprehending four wanted individuals, and an additional wanted individual was apprehended in Tulkarm.

"The IDF, Israel Border Police, and the ISA will continue to operate wherever required in order to thwart terrorism and maintain the safety of Israeli civilians," the military stated.