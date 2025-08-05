The IDF Personnel Subcommittee, chaired by MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid), held a discussion on the army's efforts to prevent suicide among service members. Head of the IDF Manpower Directorate Staff, Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani presented data showing that since the beginning of the year, 16 soldiers have taken their own lives. This compares to 21 last year, 17 the year before, and 14 the year before that.

He also noted that since the outbreak of the war, 200 active-duty mental health officers and 800 reservists have been recruited to support soldiers’ mental well-being.