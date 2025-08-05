Former minister Gadi Eisenkot sharply criticized the government in light of recent political developments, claiming it is acting against the interests of the State of Israel.

Eisenkot referred to briefings against the Chief of Staff, tweets by the Prime Minister’s son, the dismissal of the Attorney General, the replacement of the Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and the paralysis surrounding the Draft Law, and said: “All this is happening while IDF soldiers are risking their lives in Gaza. The government has abandoned the hostages, lost its way, and is unworthy of this people. A different path is possible — and necessary.”