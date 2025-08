Former Israeli Ambassador to the US, Mike Herzog, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal this morning that “a full occupation of Gaza would be a strategic mistake.”

Herzog added that the US administration, under President Donald Trump, has concluded it needs to be more proactive in the current situation. “The sense I’m getting is that the administration wants to steer toward ending the war, not expanding it,” Herzog noted, “and it could be a tactic to pressure Hamas.”