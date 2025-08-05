The Committee on the Rights of the Child unanimously approved the House Committee's recommendation to appoint MK Kathrin Shitrit as the committee's chair, replacing MK Eliyahu Revivo.

MK Shitrit said following the approval of her appointment: "This issue is very close to my heart. We will do excellent work for the children, who are the backbone of Israeli society. We don’t need to wait until they are adults - there is much to be done, and I hope we will continue doing so until the end of the term."