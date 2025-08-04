An IDF soldier was seriously injured after being burned by a flammable substance that ignited at a military base in southern Israel last Tuesday. He was initially evacuated in moderate condition to the hospital, but his condition has since deteriorated.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the incident is currently under investigation by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), which is examining the circumstances and conflicting accounts related to the event. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General’s Office for review.