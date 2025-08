Dozens of activists, including a security officer from the Nova Music Festival, blocked aid trucks to Hamas at the Allenby Crossing on Sunday night.

Nova security officer Elkana Federman commented on the shocking footage of his friend, hostage Rom Braslavski, and said: "Rom was supposed to return with us in the car after the party. He is being starved in captivity while crossings deliver food and full aid to the enemy. We will not let this happen; we will fight against it."