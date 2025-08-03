The UN Security Council will convene this Tuesday for a special emergency session on the dire condition of hostages in Gaza, following an appeal by Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

Ambassador Danon stated: "The horrific images of the hostages speak for themselves. While the world is waging a campaign against the State of Israel, Hamas is starving and abusing Israeli hostages. The time has come for the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hamas' barbaric acts that continue day after day, hour after hour.