Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the head of delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the region, Julien Lerisson, and asked for his involvement in the immediate providing of food and medical care to the Israeli hostages.

The Prime Minister told Lerisson that Hamas's "starvation libel" is reverberating around the world, while the systematic starvation is carried out against the hostages hostages, who are being subjected to inhumane physical and mental abuse. "The world cannot remain indifferent to the shocking images which are reminiscent of Nazi atrocities," he said.

The Prime Minister demanded the involvement of the entire world in condemning the terror organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and ceasing direct and indirect support for them. The Prime Minister stressed that their actions violate international law and the Geneva Convention.