Forces from the Judea and Samaria District Police arrested overnight a resident of Beit Jala in his 30s, suspected of raping a Polish tourist in 2020. The suspect was located in a hideout apartment in Beit Jala following intelligence efforts and was apprehended by Yasam special forces and officers from the Etzion police station.

After evading authorities for several years, the suspect has been transferred for questioning at the Etzion station.