After Hamas releases video of hostage Evyatar David in poor condition, his sister pleads for privacy. Former hostage Omer Wenkert says the video shows the harsh reality of Hamas captivity: “I lost 37 kilos in captivity, I didn’t see my captors lose even one.”

