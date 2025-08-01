The Environmental Protection Ministry and Health Ministry announced that as part of routine monitoring, mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were captured in the green basins of the Emek Hefer Regional Council. This marks the third such finding this year, following earlier reports from Eilat and the Hevel Eilot region.

The Health Ministry also reported one confirmed case of West Nile fever in central Israel. In response, the Environmental Protection Ministry instructed relevant local authorities to intensify mosquito monitoring, spraying operations, and public awareness efforts.

The public is urged to eliminate sources of standing water and follow guidelines to prevent mosquito bites.