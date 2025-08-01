US President Donald Trump's administration has officially determined that there is no longer any way to salvage the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and has called for its immediate dismantling. This is according to an internal State Department document submitted to Congress on July 29 and published by the Washington Free Beacon.

“The administration determines that UNRWA is a corrupt and irredeemable entity, and now seeks its full dismantling,” the official State Department report states. It further notes that the United States has not funded UNRWA since January 2024, maintains no cooperation with the agency, and limits contact to the bare minimum required.